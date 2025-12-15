NATIONAL BANK FINANCIAL Maintains Richards Packaging Income Fund (RPKIF) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, NATIONAL BANK FINANCIAL maintained coverage of Richards Packaging Income Fund (OTCPK:RPKIF) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.29% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Richards Packaging Income Fund is $29.21/share. The forecasts range from a low of $27.14 to a high of $31.92. The average price target represents an increase of 34.29% from its latest reported closing price of $21.75 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Richards Packaging Income Fund is 475MM, an increase of 11.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.84.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Richards Packaging Income Fund. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RPKIF is 0.05%, an increase of 4.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 16K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cortland Associates holds 16K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

