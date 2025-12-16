NATIONAL BANK FINANCIAL Maintains Perpetua Resources (PPTA) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 10, 2025, NATIONAL BANK FINANCIAL maintained coverage of Perpetua Resources (NasdaqCM:PPTA) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.98% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Perpetua Resources is $29.52/share. The forecasts range from a low of $18.83 to a high of $37.64. The average price target represents an increase of 9.98% from its latest reported closing price of $26.84 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Perpetua Resources is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 335 funds or institutions reporting positions in Perpetua Resources. This is an increase of 41 owner(s) or 13.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PPTA is 0.17%, an increase of 19.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.31% to 79,708K shares. The put/call ratio of PPTA is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Paulson holds 32,347K shares representing 26.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 4,581K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,263K shares , representing an increase of 28.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PPTA by 100.90% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 2,841K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,851K shares , representing an increase of 34.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PPTA by 109.84% over the last quarter.

Sprott holds 2,352K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,793K shares , representing a decrease of 18.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PPTA by 3.74% over the last quarter.

SPROTT FUNDS TRUST - Sprott Gold Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 1,836K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,411K shares , representing a decrease of 31.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPTA by 22.08% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.