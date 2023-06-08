NATIONAL BANK FINANCIAL Maintains Patriot Battery Metals (CNQ:PMET) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 5, 2023, NATIONAL BANK FINANCIAL maintained coverage of Patriot Battery Metals (CNQ:PMET) with a Outperform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Patriot Battery Metals. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 100.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PMET is 1.27%, an increase of 8,794.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 39.48% to 14K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SPROTT FUNDS TRUST - Sprott Lithium Miners ETF holds 13K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

WEIZX - Weiss Alternative Balanced Risk Fund Investor Class holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing a decrease of 3,266.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PMET by 90.82% over the last quarter.

