NATIONAL BANK FINANCIAL Maintains Osisko Development (ODV) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 8, 2025, NATIONAL BANK FINANCIAL maintained coverage of Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.72% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Osisko Development is $5.04/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.36 to a high of $6.80. The average price target represents an increase of 32.72% from its latest reported closing price of $3.80 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Osisko Development is 984MM, an increase of 8,631.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 82 funds or institutions reporting positions in Osisko Development. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 32.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ODV is 0.23%, an increase of 55.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 111.13% to 68,256K shares. The put/call ratio of ODV is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Condire Management holds 21,965K shares representing 8.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,552K shares , representing an increase of 42.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ODV by 130.39% over the last quarter.

Anson Funds Management holds 7,151K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,916K shares , representing an increase of 45.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ODV by 82.08% over the last quarter.

Gmt Capital holds 5,500K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 814K shares , representing an increase of 85.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ODV by 1,058.82% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 5,092K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,542K shares , representing an increase of 50.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ODV by 53.60% over the last quarter.

Amundi holds 4,500K shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company.

