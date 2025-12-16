NATIONAL BANK FINANCIAL Maintains OR Royalties (OR) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 8, 2025, NATIONAL BANK FINANCIAL maintained coverage of OR Royalties (NYSE:OR) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.16% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for OR Royalties is $41.71/share. The forecasts range from a low of $23.86 to a high of $64.65. The average price target represents an increase of 20.16% from its latest reported closing price of $34.71 / share.

The projected annual revenue for OR Royalties is 277MM, an increase of 13.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 309 funds or institutions reporting positions in OR Royalties. This is an increase of 57 owner(s) or 22.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OR is 0.42%, an increase of 0.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.88% to 168,259K shares. The put/call ratio of OR is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EdgePoint Investment Group holds 23,636K shares representing 12.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 15,561K shares representing 8.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,911K shares , representing an increase of 17.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OR by 54.22% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 10,953K shares representing 5.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,350K shares , representing an increase of 69.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OR by 381.46% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 9,498K shares representing 5.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,605K shares , representing a decrease of 1.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OR by 49.22% over the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 7,544K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,419K shares , representing an increase of 28.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OR by 79.82% over the last quarter.

