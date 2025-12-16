Stocks
NXGCF

NATIONAL BANK FINANCIAL Maintains NeXGold Mining (NXGCF) Outperform Recommendation

December 16, 2025 — 12:03 am EST

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, NATIONAL BANK FINANCIAL maintained coverage of NeXGold Mining (OTCPK:NXGCF) with a Outperform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in NeXGold Mining. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NXGCF is 0.20%, an increase of 0.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 734K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

OCMGX - OCM MUTUAL FUND OCM Gold Fund - Investor Class holds 734K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

West Oak Capital holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
Check out our Unique Analysis of Insider Sentiment for NeXGold Mining Corp.-> Find out what the Options Markets think of NeXGold Mining Corp.-> See our take on NeXGold Mining Corp. Upcoming Earnings-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NXGCF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.