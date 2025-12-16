NATIONAL BANK FINANCIAL Maintains New Found Gold (NFGC) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, NATIONAL BANK FINANCIAL maintained coverage of New Found Gold (NYSEAM:NFGC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.62% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for New Found Gold is $3.20/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.72 to a high of $3.77. The average price target represents an increase of 15.62% from its latest reported closing price of $2.77 / share.

The projected annual revenue for New Found Gold is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 64 funds or institutions reporting positions in New Found Gold. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 20.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NFGC is 0.05%, an increase of 146.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 43.47% to 29,224K shares. The put/call ratio of NFGC is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 5,218K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,912K shares , representing an increase of 5.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NFGC by 44.68% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 4,362K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,646K shares , representing a decrease of 6.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NFGC by 8.69% over the last quarter.

Sprott holds 4,017K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,711K shares , representing an increase of 7.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NFGC by 33.00% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 2,496K shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,091K shares , representing an increase of 16.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NFGC by 51.70% over the last quarter.

ASA Gold & Precious Metals holds 2,350K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company.

