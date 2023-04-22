NATIONAL BANK FINANCIAL Maintains MTY Food Group (TSX:MTY) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, NATIONAL BANK FINANCIAL maintained coverage of MTY Food Group (TSX:MTY) with a Outperform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 40 funds or institutions reporting positions in MTY Food Group. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 5.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTY is 0.03%, a decrease of 6.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.77% to 537K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SPDW - SPDR(R) Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds 110K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 98K shares, representing an increase of 10.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTY by 11.29% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 106K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 103K shares, representing an increase of 3.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTY by 19.32% over the last quarter.

FSTSX - Fidelity Series International Small Cap Fund holds 72K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 81K shares, representing a decrease of 12.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTY by 1.66% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 54K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IXUS - iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF holds 36K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

