NATIONAL BANK FINANCIAL Maintains Montage Gold (MAUTF) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, NATIONAL BANK FINANCIAL maintained coverage of Montage Gold (OTCPK:MAUTF) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 399.15% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Montage Gold is $5.14/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.82 to a high of $6.53. The average price target represents an increase of 399.15% from its latest reported closing price of $1.03 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Montage Gold is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in Montage Gold. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 6.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MAUTF is 1.27%, an increase of 3.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.47% to 32,344K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 9,290K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,547K shares , representing an increase of 18.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAUTF by 57.41% over the last quarter.

INIVX - International Investors Gold Fund holds 7,705K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FKRCX - Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund holds 4,827K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,450K shares , representing a decrease of 12.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAUTF by 2.04% over the last quarter.

EKWAX - Wells Fargo Precious Metals Fund holds 2,600K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,200K shares , representing an increase of 15.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAUTF by 37.93% over the last quarter.

GLDAX - GABELLI GOLD FUND INC holds 1,550K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,450K shares , representing an increase of 6.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAUTF by 37.68% over the last quarter.

