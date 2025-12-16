Stocks
MTA

NATIONAL BANK FINANCIAL Maintains Metalla Royalty & Streaming (MTA) Outperform Recommendation

December 16, 2025 — 12:55 pm EST

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

Fintel reports that on December 8, 2025, NATIONAL BANK FINANCIAL maintained coverage of Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSEAM:MTA) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.79% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Metalla Royalty & Streaming is $8.59/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.05 to a high of $9.13. The average price target represents an increase of 8.79% from its latest reported closing price of $7.90 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Metalla Royalty & Streaming is 19MM, an increase of 81.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 89 funds or institutions reporting positions in Metalla Royalty & Streaming. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 14.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTA is 0.20%, an increase of 8.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.93% to 29,236K shares. MTA / Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of MTA is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Euro Pacific Asset Management holds 5,694K shares representing 6.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,658K shares , representing an increase of 0.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTA by 22.88% over the last quarter.

EPGFX - EuroPac Gold Fund holds 3,155K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Merk Investments holds 3,000K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ASA Gold & Precious Metals holds 3,000K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 2,663K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,756K shares , representing a decrease of 3.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTA by 31.15% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
Check out our Unique Analysis of Insider Sentiment for Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.-> Find out what the Options Markets think of Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.-> See our take on Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. Upcoming Earnings-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MTA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.