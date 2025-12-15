NATIONAL BANK FINANCIAL Maintains Killam Apartment REIT (KMMPF) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 7, 2025, NATIONAL BANK FINANCIAL maintained coverage of Killam Apartment REIT (OTCPK:KMMPF) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.15% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Killam Apartment REIT is $15.19/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.67 to a high of $17.20. The average price target represents an increase of 20.15% from its latest reported closing price of $12.64 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Killam Apartment REIT is 377MM, a decrease of 1.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 45 funds or institutions reporting positions in Killam Apartment REIT. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 8.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KMMPF is 0.24%, an increase of 0.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.82% to 3,116K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 366K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 359K shares , representing an increase of 2.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KMMPF by 4.38% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 328K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 292K shares , representing an increase of 10.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KMMPF by 21.81% over the last quarter.

REET - iShares Global REIT ETF holds 287K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 289K shares , representing a decrease of 0.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KMMPF by 2.71% over the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 217K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 214K shares , representing an increase of 1.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KMMPF by 2.22% over the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust I - Clarion Global Real Estate Portfolio holds 203K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 209K shares , representing a decrease of 3.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KMMPF by 12.89% over the last quarter.

