NATIONAL BANK FINANCIAL Maintains i-80 Gold - Equity Warrant (IAUX.WS) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, NATIONAL BANK FINANCIAL maintained coverage of i-80 Gold - Equity Warrant (NYSEAM:IAUX.WS) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.03% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for i-80 Gold - Equity Warrant is $0.99/share. The forecasts range from a low of $0.54 to a high of $1.59. The average price target represents an increase of 0.03% from its latest reported closing price of $0.99 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in i-80 Gold - Equity Warrant. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 750.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IAUX.WS is 0.52%, an increase of 461.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 809.51% to 112,290K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Condire Management holds 40,846K shares.

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. holds 13,000K shares.

Sprott holds 11,300K shares.

SPROTT FUNDS TRUST - Sprott Gold Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 11,300K shares.

NewGen Equity Long holds 10,000K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.