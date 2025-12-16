NATIONAL BANK FINANCIAL Maintains Gold.com (GOLD) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 8, 2025, NATIONAL BANK FINANCIAL maintained coverage of Gold.com (NYSE:GOLD) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.31% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Gold.com is $35.02/share. The forecasts range from a low of $19.04 to a high of $47.85. The average price target represents an increase of 10.31% from its latest reported closing price of $31.75 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Gold.com is 11,857MM, a decrease of 0.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 99 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gold.com. This is an decrease of 507 owner(s) or 83.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GOLD is 0.58%, an increase of 2.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 79.74% to 137,038K shares. The put/call ratio of GOLD is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 24,592K shares representing 99.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,826K shares , representing a decrease of 33.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOLD by 86.49% over the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 20,796K shares representing 84.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,083K shares , representing a decrease of 20.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOLD by 6.87% over the last quarter.

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 16,416K shares representing 66.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 11,724K shares representing 47.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,132K shares , representing an increase of 5.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOLD by 24.32% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,008K shares representing 36.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,799K shares , representing a decrease of 64.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOLD by 39.40% over the last quarter.

