NATIONAL BANK FINANCIAL Maintains Founders Metals (FDMIF) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, NATIONAL BANK FINANCIAL maintained coverage of Founders Metals (OTCPK:FDMIF) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 378.89% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Founders Metals is $6.46/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.74 to a high of $8.90. The average price target represents an increase of 378.89% from its latest reported closing price of $1.35 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Founders Metals is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Founders Metals. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FDMIF is 0.42%, an increase of 18.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.25% to 1,473K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FKRCX - Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund holds 630K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 500K shares , representing an increase of 20.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FDMIF by 7.76% over the last quarter.

GRHIX - Goehring & Rozencwajg Resources Fund Institutional Class Shares holds 568K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

UNWPX - World Precious Minerals Fund holds 250K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 350K shares , representing a decrease of 40.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FDMIF by 50.19% over the last quarter.

BLACKROCK FUNDS - BlackRock Commodity Strategies Fund Investor A Shares holds 18K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Corundum Trust holds 7K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

