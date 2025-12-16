NATIONAL BANK FINANCIAL Maintains Fortuna Mining (FSM) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, NATIONAL BANK FINANCIAL maintained coverage of Fortuna Mining (NYSE:FSM) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.34% Downside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Fortuna Mining is $9.36/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.51 to a high of $11.67. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.34% from its latest reported closing price of $9.58 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Fortuna Mining is 648MM, a decrease of 48.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 304 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fortuna Mining. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 7.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FSM is 0.20%, an increase of 3.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.57% to 256,093K shares. The put/call ratio of FSM is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 29,281K shares representing 9.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,402K shares , representing an increase of 30.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSM by 61.36% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 19,530K shares representing 6.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,823K shares , representing an increase of 44.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSM by 120.21% over the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 13,707K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,927K shares , representing an increase of 27.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSM by 30.88% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 11,673K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,021K shares , representing an increase of 39.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSM by 92.81% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 9,347K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,003K shares , representing a decrease of 17.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSM by 12.82% over the last quarter.

