NATIONAL BANK FINANCIAL Maintains First Mining Gold (FFMGF) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 8, 2025, NATIONAL BANK FINANCIAL maintained coverage of First Mining Gold (OTCPK:FFMGF) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 479.51% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for First Mining Gold is $0.56/share. The forecasts range from a low of $0.32 to a high of $0.73. The average price target represents an increase of 479.51% from its latest reported closing price of $0.10 / share.

The projected annual revenue for First Mining Gold is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Mining Gold. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FFMGF is 0.01%, an increase of 9.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.05% to 10,924K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Amplify ETF Trust - Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF holds 9,944K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,064K shares , representing a decrease of 41.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FFMGF by 20.38% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 749K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 64K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 127K shares , representing a decrease of 100.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FFMGF by 26.87% over the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust II - Brighthouse holds 50K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Social Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class holds 44K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

