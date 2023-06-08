NATIONAL BANK FINANCIAL Maintains Exchange Income (TSX:EIF) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 4, 2023, NATIONAL BANK FINANCIAL maintained coverage of Exchange Income (TSX:EIF) with a Outperform recommendation.

Exchange Income Maintains 4.84% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 4.84%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.96. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.11%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 37 funds or institutions reporting positions in Exchange Income. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 19.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EIF is 0.06%, an increase of 65.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 66.83% to 847K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 252K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 105K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 97K shares, representing an increase of 7.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EIF by 22.34% over the last quarter.

SPDW - SPDR(R) Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds 103K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 95K shares, representing an increase of 7.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EIF by 5.32% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 102K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FNDC - Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF holds 42K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43K shares, representing a decrease of 2.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EIF by 5.32% over the last quarter.

