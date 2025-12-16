NATIONAL BANK FINANCIAL Maintains Discovery Silver (DSVSF) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 8, 2025, NATIONAL BANK FINANCIAL maintained coverage of Discovery Silver (OTCPK:DSVSF) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 711.26% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Discovery Silver is $5.60/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.69 to a high of $7.12. The average price target represents an increase of 711.26% from its latest reported closing price of $0.69 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 28 funds or institutions reporting positions in Discovery Silver. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 27.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DSVSF is 0.69%, an increase of 4.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.62% to 83,612K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 24,535K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 18,382K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,826K shares , representing an increase of 41.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DSVSF by 145.16% over the last quarter.

Amplify ETF Trust - Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF holds 9,605K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company.

SIL - Global X Silver Miners ETF holds 8,877K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,326K shares , representing an increase of 17.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DSVSF by 6.50% over the last quarter.

SPROTT FUNDS TRUST - Sprott Gold Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 6,013K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company.

