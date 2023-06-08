NATIONAL BANK FINANCIAL Maintains Coveo Solutions Inc (TSE:CVO) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 3, 2023, NATIONAL BANK FINANCIAL maintained coverage of Coveo Solutions Inc (TSE:CVO) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.01% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Coveo Solutions Inc is 11.22. The forecasts range from a low of 7.58 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 36.01% from its latest reported closing price of 8.25.

The projected annual revenue for Coveo Solutions Inc is 134MM, an increase of 23.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.15.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

WEUSX - Siit World Equity Ex-us Fund - holds 8K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

NTKLX - Voya Multi-Manager International Small Cap Fund holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

SEEIX - Sit International Equity Fund - Class I holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

