NATIONAL BANK FINANCIAL Maintains Collective Mining (CNL) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, NATIONAL BANK FINANCIAL maintained coverage of Collective Mining (NYSEAM:CNL) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.91% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Collective Mining is $17.05/share. The forecasts range from a low of $11.93 to a high of $20.48. The average price target represents an increase of 32.91% from its latest reported closing price of $12.83 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 56 funds or institutions reporting positions in Collective Mining. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 12.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNL is 0.28%, an increase of 14.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.58% to 22,344K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Helikon Investments holds 10,455K shares representing 11.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,917K shares , representing an increase of 5.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNL by 53.77% over the last quarter.

Jupiter Asset Management holds 4,469K shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,673K shares , representing an increase of 17.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNL by 66.52% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 1,427K shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,468K shares , representing a decrease of 2.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNL by 16.17% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 1,025K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,000K shares , representing an increase of 2.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNL by 27.84% over the last quarter.

FKRCX - Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund holds 700K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

