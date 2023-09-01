NATIONAL BANK FINANCIAL Maintains Cineplex (TSX:CGX) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 24, 2023, NATIONAL BANK FINANCIAL maintained coverage of Cineplex (TSX:CGX) with a Outperform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cineplex. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CGX is 0.02%, a decrease of 71.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.20% to 734K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IXUS - iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF holds 153K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FNDC - Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF holds 138K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 136K shares, representing an increase of 1.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGX by 23.29% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 71K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MASFX - Litman Gregory Masters Alternative Strategies Fund Institutional Class holds 49K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning -9K shares, representing an increase of 117.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGX by 670.35% over the last quarter.

PDN - Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF holds 49K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 49K shares, representing a decrease of 0.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGX by 5.53% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.