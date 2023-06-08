NATIONAL BANK FINANCIAL Maintains Cineplex (TSX:CGX) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 5, 2023, NATIONAL BANK FINANCIAL maintained coverage of Cineplex (TSX:CGX) with a Outperform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cineplex. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 4.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CGX is 0.06%, a decrease of 63.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.27% to 732K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IXUS - iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF holds 153K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 148K shares, representing an increase of 3.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGX by 19.01% over the last quarter.

FNDC - Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF holds 136K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 150K shares, representing a decrease of 10.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGX by 33.56% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 71K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PDN - Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF holds 49K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 48K shares, representing an increase of 2.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGX by 19.37% over the last quarter.

MASFX - Litman Gregory Masters Alternative Strategies Fund Institutional Class holds 49K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.