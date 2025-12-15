NATIONAL BANK FINANCIAL Maintains Cineplex (CPXGF) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 10, 2025, NATIONAL BANK FINANCIAL maintained coverage of Cineplex (OTCPK:CPXGF) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 96.66% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Cineplex is $10.42/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.42 to a high of $12.80. The average price target represents an increase of 96.66% from its latest reported closing price of $5.30 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Cineplex is 1,677MM, an increase of 24.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cineplex. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 12.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CPXGF is 0.01%, an increase of 3.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.41% to 389K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TIFF INVESTMENT PROGRAM - TIFF Multi-Asset Fund holds 125K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 145K shares , representing a decrease of 15.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPXGF by 2.78% over the last quarter.

SPDW - SPDR(R) Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds 61K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 60K shares , representing an increase of 2.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPXGF by 10.48% over the last quarter.

GWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) International Small Cap ETF holds 43K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 44K shares , representing a decrease of 1.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPXGF by 6.38% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 29K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 22K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

