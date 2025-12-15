NATIONAL BANK FINANCIAL Maintains Centerra Gold (CGAU) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 8, 2025, NATIONAL BANK FINANCIAL maintained coverage of Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.58% Downside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Centerra Gold is $13.54/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.23 to a high of $18.81. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.58% from its latest reported closing price of $14.19 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Centerra Gold is 829MM, a decrease of 35.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 268 funds or institutions reporting positions in Centerra Gold. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 2.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CGAU is 0.21%, an increase of 6.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.29% to 178,282K shares. The put/call ratio of CGAU is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Donald Smith holds 11,623K shares representing 5.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,051K shares , representing an increase of 30.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGAU by 82.01% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 9,897K shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,849K shares , representing a decrease of 29.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGAU by 75.79% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 8,232K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,494K shares , representing a decrease of 3.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGAU by 22.16% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 7,725K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,530K shares , representing an increase of 15.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGAU by 56.92% over the last quarter.

Waratah Capital Advisors holds 6,954K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,679K shares , representing an increase of 3.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGAU by 2.88% over the last quarter.

