NATIONAL BANK FINANCIAL Maintains Barrick Mining (B) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 8, 2025, NATIONAL BANK FINANCIAL maintained coverage of Barrick Mining (NYSE:B) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.48% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Barrick Mining is $46.58/share. The forecasts range from a low of $25.32 to a high of $63.64. The average price target represents an increase of 7.48% from its latest reported closing price of $43.34 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Barrick Mining is 1,417MM, a decrease of 90.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.99.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,150 funds or institutions reporting positions in Barrick Mining. This is an increase of 124 owner(s) or 12.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to B is 0.53%, an increase of 0.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.21% to 1,240,538K shares. The put/call ratio of B is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 101,847K shares representing 6.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 74,925K shares , representing an increase of 26.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in B by 100.73% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 52,454K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 54,701K shares , representing a decrease of 4.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in B by 1.69% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 49,170K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 52,386K shares , representing a decrease of 6.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in B by 31.95% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 45,136K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 65,070K shares , representing a decrease of 44.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in B by 10.38% over the last quarter.

First Eagle Investment Management holds 38,661K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,484K shares , representing a decrease of 2.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in B by 39.05% over the last quarter.

