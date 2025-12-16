NATIONAL BANK FINANCIAL Maintains Artemis Gold (ARGTF) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 8, 2025, NATIONAL BANK FINANCIAL maintained coverage of Artemis Gold (OTCPK:ARGTF) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 339.98% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Artemis Gold is $33.53/share. The forecasts range from a low of $30.31 to a high of $39.01. The average price target represents an increase of 339.98% from its latest reported closing price of $7.62 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Artemis Gold is 199MM, a decrease of 65.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in Artemis Gold. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 6.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARGTF is 0.95%, an increase of 4.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 26.46% to 17,781K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 5,232K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,098K shares , representing a decrease of 16.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARGTF by 27.59% over the last quarter.

FSAGX - Gold Portfolio holds 2,353K shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,311K shares , representing an increase of 1.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARGTF by 4.11% over the last quarter.

PRAFX - T. Rowe Price Real Assets Fund holds 2,048K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,828K shares , representing an increase of 10.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARGTF by 68.05% over the last quarter.

Amplify ETF Trust - Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF holds 2,017K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,140K shares , representing a decrease of 6.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARGTF by 12.12% over the last quarter.

EKWAX - Wells Fargo Precious Metals Fund holds 1,290K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,240K shares , representing an increase of 3.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARGTF by 27.06% over the last quarter.

