NATIONAL BANK FINANCIAL Maintains Aris Mining (ARMN) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 8, 2025, NATIONAL BANK FINANCIAL maintained coverage of Aris Mining (NYSEAM:ARMN) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.16% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Aris Mining is $19.41/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.53 to a high of $23.29. The average price target represents an increase of 23.16% from its latest reported closing price of $15.76 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Aris Mining is 763MM, a decrease of 0.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.79.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 177 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aris Mining. This is an increase of 47 owner(s) or 36.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARMN is 0.33%, an increase of 10.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.40% to 123,653K shares. The put/call ratio of ARMN is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MMCAP International Inc. SPC holds 16,437K shares representing 8.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,325K shares , representing an increase of 31.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARMN by 10.28% over the last quarter.

Mubadala Investment Co PJSC holds 15,750K shares representing 7.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 6,098K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,350K shares , representing a decrease of 86.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARMN by 35.69% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 5,432K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,135K shares , representing a decrease of 12.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARMN by 22.73% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 4,498K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,839K shares , representing a decrease of 7.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARMN by 31.09% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.