NATIONAL BANK FINANCIAL Maintains Aecon Group (AEGXF) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 14, 2025, NATIONAL BANK FINANCIAL maintained coverage of Aecon Group (OTCPK:AEGXF) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 94.00% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Aecon Group is $23.38/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.07 to a high of $28.77. The average price target represents an increase of 94.00% from its latest reported closing price of $12.05 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Aecon Group is 4,931MM, a decrease of 4.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.96.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 49 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aecon Group. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 10.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AEGXF is 0.09%, an increase of 20.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.33% to 6,299K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

URA - Global X Uranium ETF holds 3,385K shares representing 5.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,427K shares , representing a decrease of 1.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEGXF by 26.32% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 616K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,093K shares , representing a decrease of 77.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEGXF by 38.23% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 352K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 305K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NUKZ - Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF holds 162K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 112K shares , representing an increase of 30.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AEGXF by 5.54% over the last quarter.

