National Bank Financial Inc Maintains Hecla Mining (HL) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 19, 2023, National Bank Financial Inc maintained coverage of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 57.63% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hecla Mining is 6.60. The forecasts range from a low of 4.54 to a high of $9.71. The average price target represents an increase of 57.63% from its latest reported closing price of 4.19.

The projected annual revenue for Hecla Mining is 793MM, an increase of 10.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 529 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hecla Mining. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HL is 0.18%, a decrease of 5.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.00% to 451,774K shares. The put/call ratio of HL is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 54,913K shares representing 9.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 60,912K shares, representing a decrease of 10.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HL by 22.72% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 32,268K shares representing 5.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,604K shares, representing a decrease of 10.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HL by 14.27% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,126K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,926K shares, representing an increase of 1.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HL by 24.10% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 17,753K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,575K shares, representing a decrease of 10.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HL by 17.46% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,026K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,113K shares, representing a decrease of 0.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HL by 23.04% over the last quarter.

Hecla Mining Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1891,Hecla Mining Company is the largest silver producer in the United States. In addition to operating mines in Alaska, Idaho and Quebec, Canada, the Company owns a number of exploration properties and pre-development projects in world-class silver and gold mining districts throughout North America.

