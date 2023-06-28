National Bank Financial Inc Initiates Coverage of Hecla Mining (HL) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 28, 2023, National Bank Financial Inc initiated coverage of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.19% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hecla Mining is 7.17. The forecasts range from a low of 5.81 to a high of $8.66. The average price target represents an increase of 39.19% from its latest reported closing price of 5.15.

The projected annual revenue for Hecla Mining is 793MM, an increase of 8.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 537 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hecla Mining. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 5.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HL is 0.19%, an increase of 8.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.70% to 455,006K shares. The put/call ratio of HL is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 60,912K shares representing 10.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 55,225K shares, representing an increase of 9.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HL by 10.65% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 35,604K shares representing 5.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,423K shares, representing an increase of 11.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HL by 11.17% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 19,575K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,849K shares, representing an increase of 3.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HL by 4.32% over the last quarter.

XME - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Metals & Mining ETF holds 18,568K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,965K shares, representing an increase of 19.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HL by 21.33% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,926K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,561K shares, representing an increase of 2.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HL by 7.31% over the last quarter.

Hecla Mining Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1891,Hecla Mining Company is the largest silver producer in the United States. In addition to operating mines in Alaska, Idaho and Quebec, Canada, the Company owns a number of exploration properties and pre-development projects in world-class silver and gold mining districts throughout North America.

