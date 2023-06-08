National Bank Financial Inc Initiates Coverage of Gold Royalty (GROY) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 8, 2023, National Bank Financial Inc initiated coverage of Gold Royalty (AMEX:GROY) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 177.95% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Gold Royalty is 5.56. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $9.19. The average price target represents an increase of 177.95% from its latest reported closing price of 2.00.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Gold Royalty is 10MM, an increase of 294.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.05.

Gold Royalty Declares $0.01 Dividend

On May 23, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share ($0.04 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 20, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.01 per share.

At the current share price of $2.00 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.00%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.21%, the lowest has been 0.73%, and the highest has been 2.04%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.41 (n=103).

The current dividend yield is 1.92 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.61. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 56 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gold Royalty. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 12.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GROY is 0.01%, a decrease of 16.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.13% to 18,874K shares. The put/call ratio of GROY is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 5,898K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,654K shares, representing an increase of 4.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GROY by 14.78% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 5,277K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,091K shares, representing an increase of 3.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GROY by 15.23% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 2,242K shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,201K shares, representing an increase of 1.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GROY by 6.92% over the last quarter.

Amundi holds 1,262K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 914K shares, representing an increase of 27.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GROY by 92.54% over the last quarter.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 1,107K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,269K shares, representing a decrease of 104.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GROY by 58.09% over the last quarter.

Gold Royalty Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Gold Royalty Corp. is a gold-focused royalty company offering creative financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. Its mission is to acquire royalties, streams and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a balanced portfolio offering near, medium and longer-term attractive returns for our investors. GRC's diversified portfolio currently consists of net smelter return royalties ranging from 0.5% to 2.0% on 18 gold properties covering 12 projects located in the Americas.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.