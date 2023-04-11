National Bank Financial Inc Initiates Coverage of Atlantica Yield (AY) with Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2023, National Bank Financial Inc initiated coverage of Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.20% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Atlantica Yield is $34.07. The forecasts range from a low of $29.29 to a high of $45.15. The average price target represents an increase of 22.20% from its latest reported closing price of $27.88.

The projected annual revenue for Atlantica Yield is $1,270MM, an increase of 15.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.54.

Atlantica Yield Declares $0.44 Dividend

On February 28, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.44 per share ($1.78 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 14, 2023 received the payment on March 25, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.44 per share.

At the current share price of $27.88 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.38%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.97%, the lowest has been 3.67%, and the highest has been 8.68%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.03 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.40 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -37.99. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.09%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HBC Financial Services, PLLC holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFVEX - U.s. Vector Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 32K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

M&g Investment Management holds 25K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QCLN - First Trust Nasdaq Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund holds 712K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 733K shares, representing a decrease of 2.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AY by 25.75% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 299 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atlantica Yield. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 2.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AY is 0.40%, an increase of 1.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.81% to 56,908K shares. The put/call ratio of AY is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc is a sustainable infrastructure company that owns a diversified portfolio of contracted renewable energy, efficient natural gas, electric transmission and water assets in North and South America, and certain markets in EMEA.

