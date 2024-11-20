News & Insights

Stocks

National Bank of Canada upgraded to Buy from Hold at Jefferies

November 20, 2024 — 05:00 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Jefferies upgraded National Bank of Canada (NTIOF) to Buy from Hold with a price target of C$153, up from C$126. The market will likely need to wait one more quarter for Canadian bank lending volumes “to break out of their doldrums,” the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm favors names that have potential catalysts for growth in 2025 and added National Bank to its Buy list, with its looming acquisition of Canadian Western Bank.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on NTIOF:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NTIOF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.