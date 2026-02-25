Markets

National Bank Of Canada Stock Rises 6% Over Increased Earnings In Q1

February 25, 2026 — 10:32 am EST

(RTTNews) - Shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) are moving up about 6 percent during Wednesday morning trading following an increase in its first quarter profit, which came in at C$1.254 billion, or C$3.08 per share, compared to C$997 million, or C$2.78 per share, last year.

The company's shares are currently trading at C$188.20 on the Toronto Exchange, up 6.08 percent. The stock opened at C$181.81 and has climbed as high as C$189.36 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of C$106.67 to C$189.36.

The company's revenue for the period rose 22.3 percent, to C$3.893 billion from C$3.183 billion last year.

