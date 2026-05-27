National Bank Of Canada Reveals Climb In Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled C$1.234 billion, or C$3.06 per share. This compares with C$896 million, or C$2.17 per share, last year.

Excluding items, National Bank of Canada reported adjusted earnings of C$1.303 billion or C$3.23 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.0% to C$3.907 billion from C$3.650 billion last year.

National Bank of Canada earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$1.234 Bln. vs. C$896 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$3.06 vs. C$2.17 last year. -Revenue: C$3.907 Bln vs. C$3.650 Bln last year.

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