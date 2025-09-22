Markets

National Bank Of Canada To Repurchase Up To 8 Million Shares

September 22, 2025 — 08:46 am EDT

(RTTNews) - National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) announced on Monday that the Toronto Stock Exchange and the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions have approved the Bank's normal course issuer bid, permitting it to repurchase up to 8 million shares, or about 2.04% of its outstanding shares.

All purchases will be conducted through the TSX or any other Canadian alternative trading system. The Bank will purchase the shares at their prevailing market price at the time of acquisition. Shares may also be bought through other legal means, including private agreements, with any private purchases made at a discount to the market price.

The normal course issuer bid will begin on September 25, 2025, and is set to end no later than September 24, 2026.

National Bank Financial Inc., the investment banking division of the National Bank of Canada, has been named the designated broker to repurchase shares under the normal course issuer bid.

