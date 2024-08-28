National Bank Of Canada Reports Rise In Q3 Income

(RTTNews) - National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at C$1.033 billion, or C$2.89 per share. This compares with C$830 million, or C$2.33 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, National Bank of Canada reported adjusted earnings of C$960 million or C$2.68 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.3% to C$2.996 billion from C$2.490 billion last year.

National Bank of Canada earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): C$1.033 Bln. vs. C$830 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): C$2.89 vs. C$2.33 last year. -Revenue (Q3): C$2.996 Bln vs. C$2.490 Bln last year.

