National Bank Of Canada Q2 Earnings Grow

May 29, 2024 — 06:53 am EDT

(RTTNews) - National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) Wednesday reported net income of C$906 million or C$2.54 per share for the second quarter, higher than C$832 million or C$2.34 per share in the same quarter a year ago, primarily helped by growth in revenue in all segments.

Net interest income declined to C$635 million from C$882 million last year, while non interest income rose to C$2.115 billion from C$1.564 billion.

Revenue for the quarter grew to C$2.750 billion from C$2.446 billion in the previous year.

Analysts on average, polled by Thomson-Reuters expected earnings of C$2.45 per share on revenue of C$2.79 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

On May 28, the company's Board declared a dividend of C$1.10 per share, up 4 cents or 4 percent, payable on August 1, to shareholders of record on June 24.

