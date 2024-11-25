National Bank of Canada price target raised to C$154 from C$129 at Scotiabank

Scotiabank raised the firm’s price target on National Bank of Canada (NTIOF) to C$154 from C$129 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares.
