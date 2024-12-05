National Bank of Canada price target raised to C$134 from C$116 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital raised the firm’s price target on National Bank of Canada (NTIOF) to C$134 from C$116 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares.
