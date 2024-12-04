National Bank Of Canada Bottom Line Advances In Q4

(RTTNews) - National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings came in at C$915 million, or C$2.66 per share. This compares with C$716 million, or C$2.09 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, National Bank of Canada reported adjusted earnings of C$928 million or C$2.58 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.0% to C$2.944 billion from C$2.560 billion last year.

National Bank of Canada earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

