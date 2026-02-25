National Bank Of Canada Announces Amendment To Normal Course Issuer Bid

(RTTNews) - National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) said its Board of Directors has authorized an amendment to its normal course issuer bid. The amendment is intended to increase the maximum number of the Bank's issued and outstanding common shares that may be repurchased for cancellation under the current normal course issuer bid, by allowing the repurchase of up to 14,500,000 common shares, representing 3.70% of the 392,169,565 common shares.

The amendment is expected to become effective on or about March 12, 2026. The program will expire on September 24, 2026.

At last close, National Bank of Canada was trading at C$177.46, down 0.55%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.