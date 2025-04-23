National Bank Of Canada To Acquire PGM Global Holdings

(RTTNews) - National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) Wednesday said it has agreed to acquire PGM Global Holdings Inc., the parent company of PGM Global Inc., a provider of institutional trading services.

Financial terms of the transaction, which is expected to close in late spring 2025, were not disclosed.

"PGM Global will bring capabilities that complement and enhance National Bank Independent Network's (NBIN) existing service offering. With over a decade of proven expertise, PGM Global will strengthen NBIN's ability to support clients through complex market transactions," the company said in a statement.

NBIN, a provider of custody, trade execution, and brokerage solutions to independent wealth management firms, is a unit of National Bank Financial Inc. (NBF), which is an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of National Bank of Canada.

Additionally, the bank said that the value of this transaction will not have a material impact on its financial position.

