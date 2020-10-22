National Australia Bank's second-half cash earnings to take $188 mln hit

Contributor
Nikhil Kurian Nainan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DANIEL MUNOZ

National Australia Bank's second-half cash earnings will take a A$264 million ($188.13 million) hit from provisions for customer and payroll remediation and an impairment of assets, the country's third-largest lender said on Friday.

Oct 23 (Reuters) - National Australia Bank's NAB.AX second-half cash earnings will take a A$264 million ($188.13 million) hit from provisions for customer and payroll remediation and an impairment of assets, the country's third-largest lender said on Friday.

The provisions and impairment costs will reduce the bank's common equity tier 1 ratio by 15 basis points, it said in a statement.

($1 = 1.4033 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN; +91 806 182 2724;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More