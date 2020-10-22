National Australia Bank's second-half cash earnings to take $188 mln hit

Oct 23 (Reuters) - National Australia Bank's NAB.AX second-half cash earnings will take a A$264 million ($188.13 million) hit from provisions for customer and payroll remediation and an impairment of assets, the country's third-largest lender said on Friday.

The provisions and impairment costs will reduce the bank's common equity tier 1 ratio by 15 basis points, it said in a statement.

($1 = 1.4033 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN; +91 806 182 2724;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.