National Australia Bank's quarterly cash profit falls 3% compared to second-half quarter average

Feb 21 (Reuters) - National Australia Bank NAB.AX reported a 3% drop in its first-quarter cash profit on Wednesday as compared to the quarterly average of the second-half of 2023, hurt by higher cost pressures.

The country's second-biggest lender by market valuation posted cash earnings of A$1.80 billion ($1.18 billion) for the quarter ended Dec. 31.

($1 = 1.5265 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Archishma Iyer and Echha Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

