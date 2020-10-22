National Australia Bank's H2 cash earnings to take $188 mln hit

Contributor
Nikhil Kurian Nainan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DANIEL MUNOZ

National Australia Bank said on Friday its second half cash earnings will take a A$264 million ($188 million) hit from provisions for customer and payroll remediation and an impairment of property assets.

Updates throughout with more detail on charges and provisions

Oct 23 (Reuters) - National Australia Bank NAB.AX said on Friday its second half cash earnings will take a A$264 million ($188 million) hit from provisions for customer and payroll remediation and an impairment of property assets.

The charges will reduce net profit by A$450 million, with NAB's decision to offload MLC Wealth, the wealth unit it is selling to IOOF Holdings IFL.AX, trimming the cash earnings hit.

NAB said around 65% of A$266 million after tax set aside for customer remediation is linked to MLC Wealth. Another A$90 million has been set aside for payroll, including long-term overpayment and underpayment issues. An A$94 million impairment charge for property assets takes into account changes linked to more employees working remotely.

Cash earnings is a closely watched measure of performance for banks as it strips out unusual items.

Australia's No.3 lender said the provisions and impairment costs will reduce the bank's common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio by 15 basis points.

The bank is due to report full year results on November 5.

($1 = 1.4033 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Jane Wardell)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN; +91 806 182 2724;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More