National Australia Bank's annual cash profit jumps 76.8%

National Australia Bank on Tuesday posted a 76.8% rise in annual profit, as it released funds set aside to cover loan losses stemming from the pandemic.

Australia's second-largest lender by market value reported cash earnings of A$6.56 billion ($4.85 billion) in the year ended Sept. 30, up from A$3.71 billion last year and beating a Refinitiv Eikon estimate of A$6.43 billion.

($1 = 1.3517 Australian dollars)

