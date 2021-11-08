National Australia Bank's annual cash profit jumps 76.8%

Nov 9 (Reuters) - National Australia Bank NAB.AX on Tuesday posted a 76.8% rise in annual profit, as it released funds set aside to cover loan losses stemming from the pandemic.

Australia's second-largest lender by market value reported cash earnings of A$6.56 billion ($4.85 billion) in the year ended Sept. 30, up from A$3.71 billion last year and beating a Refinitiv Eikon estimate of A$6.43 billion.

($1 = 1.3517 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

