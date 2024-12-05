National Australia Bank Updates on Share Buy-Back Program

National Australia Bank Limited (AU:NAB) has released an update.

National Australia Bank Limited has announced an update on its ongoing share buy-back program, revealing a purchase of 164,543 ordinary fully paid securities on the previous day. This move is part of NAB’s strategic effort to enhance shareholder value, with a total of over 72 million shares already bought back. The bank remains committed to optimizing its capital structure through these market buy-backs.

