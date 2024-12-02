National Australia Bank Updates Dividend Details

National Australia Bank Limited (AU:NAB) has released an update.

National Australia Bank Limited has updated its previous dividend announcement, detailing changes related to its Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) and Bonus Share Plan (BSP) prices. The announcement covers dividends for the period ending September 30, 2024, and aims to provide shareholders with the latest financial distribution information. Investors can access further details on the bank’s official shareholder website.

