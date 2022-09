Sept 9 (Reuters) - National Australia Bank NAB.AX said on Friday it would raise its home loan interest rate by 50 basis points (bps) per annum, matching the central bank's interest rate hike earlier this week.

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan and Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Jaskiran.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.